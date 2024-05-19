Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin – What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will more likely make its global debut in the coming months before going on sale by the end of this year in India

The spy images of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin surfaced online a while ago providing detailed insights into the upcoming model. The homegrown manufacturer is actively developing a range of new models with 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc motorcycles for both the Indian and foreign markets. This indicates a busy fiscal year ahead, with several new launches expected in quick succession.

The RE 650 cc series already includes the Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650, Super Meteor 650, and the recently launched Shotgun 650. This lineup will be further expanded with the addition of the Classic 650 Twin and a Bullet-themed 650. The Classic 650 Twin name has been trademarked in India suggesting that it could be next in line to debut along with the Goan Classic 350 bobber and the Guerrilla 450 roadster.

The flagship retro offering is expected to make its world debut in the coming months before going on sale before the end of this calendar year. It will hold plenty of significance for the brand as it will target high volume sales in India as well as abroad. The Classic 650 Twin draws inspiration from its smaller sibling, the Classic 350 while incorporating some modern touches.

The prototypes observed so far seem to be production-ready, featuring halogen indicators. They also sport a circular LED headlamp with a silver casing, pilot lamps, and a single-piece seat setup. The Classic 650 Twin will be powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine delivering a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque.

This powertrain will be paired with a six-speed transmission, and a slipper/assist clutch will be standard. The handlebar is upright to provide good touring capabilities, and the footpegs are middle-set for a comfortable riding position. Unlike the Interceptor and Continental GT, the dual exhaust pipes on the Classic 650 are not as steeply positioned.

The rear section is compact, and some body panels as well as the fuel tank design are likely shared with other 650 cc models. The round tail lamp is a familiar element from the RE parts bin. The retro roadster will feature telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be managed by front and rear disc brakes, supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

Enhancing its vintage appeal, the motorcycle will ride on spoked wheels wrapped in road-biased rubber. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is likely to be positioned between the Interceptor and Continental GT 650s, with prices expected to be around Rs. 3.2 lakh (ex-showroom).