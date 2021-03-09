Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Could Look Like This

Check out this digitally rendered image of the upcoming RE Classic 650, which imagines the bike in its production-ready avatar

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best-selling model in the brand’s lineup in the Indian market, and the motorcycle is slated to undergo a generation change in the coming months. However, fans of the brand are waiting for another version of the Classic to hit the market, one with a 650cc engine!

Although the company has been tight-lipped about it, we know that Royal Enfield is developing plenty of new motorcycles, one of which is likely to be Classic 650. The manufacturer had discontinued the Classic 500 in India last year, ahead of the BS6 emission norms, and rumours about the launch of the 650cc version have been floating around the internet since then.

Various spy shots of a Royal Enfield 650cc test model (not the cruiser) have emerged online recently, and some believe this could be a Classic 650 prototype. The styling of the test model is a major departure from the Classic 350, which is likely because it’s in the early stages of development, and the final production model will end up looking different.

Here, we have a digitally rendered image, created by Shoeb R Kalania of IAB, which gives us an idea of what the Classic 650 might look like. The motorcycle features the same design as the Classic 350, with a few differences. We see the familiar headlamp cowl and bulbous fuel tank on the rendered model. We also see a spring-loaded seat for the rider, which is not the case in the spy shots.

The pillion seat is quite small, while the grab rail is quite tall. The rear fender is long, and on it, we see a small round taillight and round turn indicators. The ergonomics are unchanged over the Classic 350, with forward-set footpegs and a single-piece handlebar giving it an upright riding position.

Of course, the engine of the Classic 650 will be the same as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650. This 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine is capable of generating a peak power of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. We expect the Classic 650 to offer features like a slipper clutch, disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS), and tripper navigation.