Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 – Top 5 Changes Revealed

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is all set to receive a slew of updates, and here’s a list that let you know of all

Royal Enfield’s bag is full of new products that would go on sale in the Indian market soon. The 2-wheeler brand is preparing to launch a mid-capacity cruiser, a new-retro standard, and the updated Classic 350, which has been recently spied in its production-ready avatar sans camouflage.

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 is going to be unveiled soon. It will come with numerous changes that are projected to increase its visual appeal, performance, and the number of features onboard. Well, here’s a list curated for you folks that reveals the top 5 changes on the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350.

1. Updated Chassis

The upcoming Classic 350 will sit on the new J-frame that was first seen on the Meteor 350. It features a double-cradle architecture for added strength and structural rigidity. The engine, however, would be the stressed member here.

2. Refined Engine

Powering the updated Royal Enfiled Classic 350 will be the same motor that does duty on the Meteor 350. The single-cylinder unit is designed to offer a high level of refinement with the secondary balancer shaft. Furthermore, it boasts of a peak power output of 20.4 Bhp and max torque of 27 Nm. The gearbox here would be a 5-speed unit.

3. Revised Design

The overall profile of the Classic 350 would remain the same even in its updated form. However, with a few tweaks. A redesigned tail lamp assembly will be seen here. Moreover, it will get new decals for the fuel tank and the side panels. The switchgear will also come from the Meteor 350.

4. Part-digital Instrument Console

The outgoing model of the Classic 350 features an age-old analogue instrument cluster. Well, the motorcycle will finally get rid of it in the updated avatar. It will borrow the instrument console from Meteor 350, which gets an analogue speedometer and a digital display for other readouts, like an odometer, trip meter, and fuel gauge.

5. Tripper Navigation Pod

Earlier, the Classic 350 test mule was spotted with a Tripper navigation pod that is also available on the Meteor 350. However, in the new images, the Tipper navigation console is missing. This gives a hint that Royal Enfield is considering launching multiple variants of the Classic 350.