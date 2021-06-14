Upcoming Retro Styled Bikes In India – Classic 350, Roadking, FZ-X, Hunter

The launch of the Yamaha FZ-X neo roadster will be followed by the retro-themed Royal Enfield Classic 350 and a host of other motorcycles

In the second half of this calendar year, we are expected to see many motorcycle launches and it will be kicked off by the Yamaha FZ-X. The neo retro-styled roadster will likely go on sale on June 18 in the domestic market and is based on the FZ V3 Fi. Despite having larger dimensions, it will continue to be powered by the 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.

Royal Enfield’s CEO Vinod Dasari confirmed in a recent interview that the highest number of new model launches will happen in a year’s period. The homegrown manufacturer will bring in the new generation Classic 350 sometime next month and is based on a twin cradle frame, powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine producing just over 20 bhp and 27 Nm.

The launch of the new Classic is expected to be followed by the retro-themed Cruiser 650 based on the 650 Twins and in 2022, we could see more derivatives from the 650 cc platform including a roadster and a Classic-styled motorcycle. With retro-styled motorcycles getting plenty of attention amongst customers, more manufacturers will hop on the bandwagon.

Classic Legends will reportedly revive the Yezdi brand around this festive season and since the Roadking name has been trademarked, it could be used on a retro-looking scrambler based on Jawa’s underpinnings. It will compete against Honda CB350 RS and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which can be expected to debut in the early parts of 2022.

The Hunter 350 is also based on the double downtube chassis and derives power from the same 349 cc OHC engine, paired with a five-speed transmission. It will be equipped with a dual-channel ABS system, Tripper Navigation, semi-digital instrument cluster, twin gas-charged rear suspension, telescopic front forks and so on.

Husqvarna currently has two quarter-litre motorcycles in its domestic portfolio and in the later stages of this year, the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 motorcycles are expected to be launched. Both are based on the Duke 390’s architecture, and they will be powered by the same 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine.

The Svartpilen 401 has a more relaxed handlebar position while the Vitpilen 401 is equipped with a low set clip-on handlebar giving an aggressive rider’s posture and it will also have more road-biased tyres. The Savartpilen 401 is a scrambler while the Vitpilen is a cafe racer with minimalistic body panels and retro headlamps.