Upcoming RE 650 CC Bikes That Are Already Spied In India

Royal Enfield is working to expand its 650cc motorcycle range and some of these upcoming models have already been spied during test runs

Royal Enfield recently launched the Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. Priced in the range of Rs. 3.49 lakh to Rs. 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the cruiser bike is the third model in the brand’s line-up which is powered by the 650cc twin-cylinder engine. Along with this, the company also updated the existing Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins with some new hardware such as LED headlamps, the option of alloy wheels with some specific colour options, an updated switchgear console and more.

In addition to this, a few more motorcycles based on the 650cc platform are also in the works and in this article, we have compiled the models which have already been spied on.

1. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Spied undisguised several times in India, the Scrambler 650cc will likely be the next big launch from Royal Enfield. The chassis will be a straight lift-off from the current 650 twins, while it will likely sport some modern hardware such as USD forks, LED lights, a two-in exhaust tip, a new meter console and more.

The power figures will remain the same, however, a longer travel suspension setup, alloy wheel option and tripper navigation are some of the added equipment we expect the Scrambler 650 to feature.

2. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Another 650cc motorcycle in the pipeline is the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. Spied on multiple occasions, it resembles the Super Meteor 650 to some extent. It made its first appearance at the EICMA 2021 in the concept form and now we can confirm that it will launch in India sooner than expected.

Sporting the same platform as the Super Meteor, the Shotgun will sport a new design for the fuel tank along with slight differentiation in the side body panels and position of foot pegs. The size of the wheels will also change, however, alloy wheels will be offered as standard.

3. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with Fairing

Royal Enfield is also testing a faired version of the Continental GT 650 in India. The bike looks quite similar to the GT-R 650 bike which is used in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup. It looks similar to the Continental from every angle except the fairing that enhances the front profile while having minimum effects at the sides.

This new bike can be introduced as a new variant of the Continental GT 650 or an altogether new model. Currently, we don’t have any concrete info about this and we have to wait till Royal Enfield makes any further announcements.