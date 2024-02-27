Upcoming Premium 7-Seater SUVs & MPVs: New Gloster To EV9

Five exciting launches are lined up this year for premium 7-seater car buyers, ranging from the new-gen Toyota Fortuner to the updated Skoda Kodiaq

The Indian SUV market is booming, and the premium 7-seater segment offers both space and opulence. 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for car enthusiasts, with a diverse range of premium 7-seater SUVs set to hit Indian roads.

If you’re looking for a practical family vehicle with a touch of luxury and imposing road presence, here’s a look at what’s coming soon:

1. MG Gloster Facelift

The popular MG Gloster will receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2024, featuring a more imposing front grille, a revamped front end, and additional rugged touches. Engine options are expected to remain the same, with the tried-and-tested 2.0L diesel motor, available in two states of tune (single turbo and twin turbo), offered in both 4×4 and 4×2 configurations.

2. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

India’s beloved Fortuner is getting a major overhaul, expected for release in late 2024 and likely to hit markets in 2025. Built on the new TNGA-F platform, the Fortuner is anticipated to boast a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.8L diesel engine paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. Advanced tech features like electric steering and ADAS are also expected, alongside significant design updates.

3. Next-Gen Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival, first introduced in India back in 2020, is due for a significant upgrade in 2024. The new-gen model will be larger than the outgoing one, and it will offer versatile seating configurations (7, 9, and 4-seater options), a completely new design theme, and powerful engine options that may include a new 1.6L turbo-petrol hybrid, alongside regular petrol and diesel choices. Expect modern features like a curved dual-screen setup and rear entertainment displays.

4. Kia EV9

Kia’s flagship electric SUV, the EV9, is scheduled for a 2024 launch. This cutting-edge 7-seater boasts multiple powertrains, including a 76 kWh battery pack with RWD, and a 99.8 kWh battery pack with RWD and dual-electric motor AWD options. The base variant is claimed to deliver a driving range of 358 km, while the higher trim with a bigger battery pack offers 541 km. The EV9 boasts high-tech features like a large dual-display setup, wireless connectivity, and an ADAS safety suite.

5. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq will also go a generation change this year, with subtle size increases and a redesigned interior. Notably, this SUV offers flexible seating, accommodating 5- or 7-passenger configurations. The SUV is available with multiple engine choices in the international market including petrol, diesel, and hybrid options. For the Indian market, we expect the 1.5L TSI petrol with mild hybrid tech (148 bhp) or the 2.0L TSI petrol (201 bhp) options to be available.