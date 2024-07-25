Upcoming Ola Electric Bike Teased – What Could It Be?

Ola could showcase a close-to-production electric motorcycle next month and the image released by Bhavish Aggarwal showcases a large battery pack

Ola Electric currently holds a major share of the Indian electric two-wheeler market courtesy of the success of the S1 e-scooter range. The brand has its eyes set on entering the largely unexplored zero-emission motorcycle space next and as part of it, showcased four concepts namely Diamondhead, Roadster, Adventure and Cruiser last year.

Recently, Ola patented new motorcycle designs that hint at the upcoming production models. Hot on the heels, the Bengaluru-based brand’s Chief Executive Officer, Bhavish Aggarwal, posted an image of a large battery pack nestled within a steel tubular frame and we could see more hints of it being used for an electric motorcycle as well.

The size of the battery pack suggests that it will be bound for an e-motorcycle and a portion of the chain drive and sprocket further indicates that Ola could adopt a similar setup as the recently launched Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. You could also see part of the seat, BMS (Battery Management System) and footpeg. Just like Mahindra, Ola is known to make big announcements or reveals on August 15.

Thus, we can expect a close-to-production Ola electric motorcycle to be revealed. The weight of the battery pack as well as its positioning within the chassis will noticeably dictate the handling characteristics and weight distribution of the forthcoming model. Ola may look to position its motorcycles competitively to have an edge over the competition.

We expect the Ola electric motorcycles to be available as early as next year and it will likely feature a TFT instrument console with connectivity tech, ride modes and assistive tech. The electric motorcycle space has not seen the entry of any major two-wheeler player yet and Ola will look to have a first-mover advantage upon its debut.

The claimed range between charges could be well over 100 km but it is too early to predict at the moment as no details have been divulged. Which segment would you want Ola to enter first and what is your price and range expectancy? Have your say below!