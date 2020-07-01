Upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV Front Design Teased, Debut On 16th July

The new crossover SUV will be officially unveiled on 16th July and is expected to launch in India this fiscal, likely to be badged as ‘Nissan Magnite’

Nissan is one of the few manufacturers in India that don’t have a sub-4-metre SUV in their arsenal (along with Renault and Kia). That, however, is set to change soon, with the launch of the brand’s new B-segment SUV. Slated to be called the ‘Magnite’, we have received confirmation that the SUV will be globally unveiled on 16th July 2020.

The company’s first subcompact SUV for the Indian market will feature a design language similar to the new Datsun redi-GO facelift. In fact, the teaser shows that the front-end will have the same L-shaped LED DRL design as the redi-Go, and the headlamps will be sharp, dagger-shaped, with LED matrix design.

The alloy wheels are extremely unique though, with a dual-tone, machine-cut finish. There is also a skid-plate added under the front bumper, which enhances the visual appeal by adding a butch look. The overall design looks quite handsome.

The upcoming Nissan B-SUV will also feature a host of features, including Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is Nissan’s version of connected car technology. This will allow your car to be accessible via your smartphone.

Other than that, we expect a plethora of safety features as well, including dual-front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake-force distribution, parking sensors, high-speed warning, speed-sensing door locks, etc.

There has been no confirmation about the powertrain of the little Nissan SUV, but there is a lot of speculation about it. We expect the 1.0-litre TCe engine, showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo, to be present under the hood of the car. This motor is capable of generating a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 160 Nm. We expect a 5-speed manual gearbox to be offered as standard, while a 5-speed AMT or a CVT will be available as an option.

While there has been no official word on the pricing, the upcoming Nissan B-SUV is expected to undercut all its rivals, with prices beginning at around Rs. 5.75 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The launch is expected before the end of this fiscal year, probably during the early 2021. Upon launch, it will rival against Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and the upcoming Kia Sonet.