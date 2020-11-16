Upcoming Nissan Magnite Vs Maruti Vitara Brezza – Specs Comparison

The Magnite will likely be priced aggressively between Rs. 5.50 lakh and Rs. 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will launch on November 26

Nissan recently revealed the production-ready version of the Magnite sub-4m SUV, and it will launch on November 26. The Magnite will mark Nissan’s entry into one of the busiest segments in the Indian market – the sub-compact SUV space. As of now, the said segment has a total of six offerings, and the Magnite will go on to become the seventh one to join the list.

The aforementioned segment is currently being led by the Kia Sonet, however, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has dominated the space for a major part of the past four years. The Maruti SUV is still among the best sellers in the said space, and the Magnite will certainly face tough competition from the former.

Ahead of the Magnite’s launch, here is a detailed comparison between the upcoming Nissan sub-4m SUV and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to help you decide if the new car has what it takes to challenge the people’s favourite –

Dimensions

The Magnite measures 3,994 mm long, 1,758 mm wide and stands 1,572 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,500 mm. It also has a ground clearance of 205 mm and the boot space capacity stands at 336 litres and it can be expanded to 690 litres when the rear seats are folded.

Car Nissan Magnite Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Length 3,994 mm 3995 mm Width 1,758 mm 1790 mm Height 1,572 mm 1640 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2500 mm Boot space 336 litres 328 litres

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza measures 3995 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, stands 1640 mm tall, has a 2500 mm long wheelbase and gets 328 litres of boot space. In comparison, the Vitara Brezza is wider and taller while the wheelbase is similar to the Magnite and it is down on the bootspace department by 8 litres.

Powertrains

Nissan hasn’t revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming Magnite either. However, the car is expected to be plonked with the same 1.0-litre 3-cylinder NA petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm) as the Renaul Triber. A 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS power and 152 Nm torque is also expected to be offered on the higher trims.

The transmission options will likely include a 5-speed MT, while the Japanese automaker did reveal that an optional CVT auto will also be on offer with the turbo petrol powertrain.

Car Nissan Magnite Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Engine 1.0-litre, 3-cyl, NA petrol/

1.0-litre, 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.5-litre, 4-cyl, NA petrol Power 72 PS/

100 PS 105 PS Torque 96 Nm/

152 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/

5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

On the contrary, Maruti Suzuki offers the Vitara Brezza with a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that generates 105 PS of maximum power, as well as 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter AT that also comes with mild-hybrid tech.

Features

The Magnite’s equipment list will include 16-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push button start/stop, functional roof rails with 50 kg load capacity, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents and an air purifier.

On the contrary, the Vitara Brezza comes with Maruti Suzuki’s 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED projector headlamps, engine start/stop button, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors etc.

Safety

On the safety front, the Nissan Magnite will come equipped with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, a 360-degree camera, Hill Start Assist, traction control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor as well.

In contrast, the Vitara Brezza gets dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, rear parking sensors, Hill Hold Assist, front seat belt reminder and a high-speed alert system.

Price

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the Vitara Brezza at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Just like other specifications, the pricing for the Nissan Magnite is also yet to be revealed but we expect it to be more aggressive at Rs. 5.5-9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

While the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has a much larger engine with an extra cylinder, the Nissan Magnite’s powertrain options will cater to a wider group of audience. In addition, the Magnite gets a host of features over the Vitara Brezza. The Nissan Magnite’s pricing will be a key factor, since challenging the Maruti Vitara Brezza is certainly not an easy task. If the rumoured starting price of Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) comes into reality, it could play into the hands of the Magnite.