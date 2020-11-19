Upcoming Nissan Magnite Variant-Wise Features Explained In Detail

Here, we explain in detail the difference in equipment and features of the different trims of the upcoming Nissan Magnite

Nissan India is set to launch the Magnite sub-4-metre SUV in the Indian market by the end of this month. The vehicle will have very aggressive pricing (Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom, expected price), and will offer plenty of equipment along with two engine options. The first powertrain option is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, naturally aspirated engine, with 72 HP and 96 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, which generates 100 HP and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT).

The NA engine will only be available with a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol motor (available on all except the base ‘XE’ trim) offers a choice between 5-speed manual and CVT. Here, we have explained the difference in equipment levels on the various trims of the upcoming Nissan Magnite

XE Trim

On the XE Trim, you can only go for the NA petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the safety front, it offers dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and load limiters (front row), ABS with EBD, anti-roll bars, rear parking sensors, car immobiliser, child safety lock, and seatbelt reminder (front row).

The features list also includes halogen headlamps, integrated turn-signals on ORVMs, 16-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps), adjustable headrests on all four seats, and AC with deodorizing and dust filter. The front bumper and grille also get chrome finish, to add a little premium touch to the design.

XL Trim

On the XL variant, all the features of the XE trim are available, with a few additions or upgrades. These include anti-theft alarm, central locking, ISOFIX child seat mounts (turbo-petrol model only) remote keyless entry, a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth and AUX connectivity, and a USB charging port for the front passengers. The wheels are still 16-inch steel units, but get a dual-tone wheel cap.

XV Trim

The XV trim gets all the features of the XL trim, but with a few upgrades. The 2-DIN audio system is replaced by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with segment-first wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and you also get 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs and fog lamps, rear parking camera, and a smart key. Also, ISOFIX child seat mounts are standard here.

XV Premium Trim

The ‘XV Premium’ variant, as the same suggests, adds a few features over the XV trim. These additions consist of a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, LED headlamps, and premium fabric upholstery with leather accents. On the turbo-petrol model, you also get Nissan Connect, which offers smartwatch connectivity and 50+ connected car features (like geo-fencing and car tracking).