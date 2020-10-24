Upcoming Nissan Magnite Compact SUV – Top 5 Segment First Features

Powering the Nissan Magnite will be likely a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm), as well as a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit rated at 100 PS/152 Nm

Nissan recently revealed the Magnite sub-4m SUV, which upon launch in January next year will mark the Japanese carmaker’s entry into one of the busiest segments in the country that also houses cars like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Nissan claims that the Magnite will be the most affordable offering in the segment, however, its equipment list will certainly not make you feel that way. The sub-4m SUV has been packed up to the brim with features, and we have compiled a list of the top 5 segment-first features that the upcoming car gets, take a look –

1. Around View Monitor (360-degree camera)

The Around View Monitor is basically a 360-degree camera which gives a bird’s eye view of the car. You can toggle between rear view, bird’s eye view, and right-hand camera which comes in very handy for making parallel and perpendicular parking easier. In addition, there is a front camera to make getting out of tight spots easier.

2. 7-inch Fully-Digital TFT Instrument Cluster

While a few cars in the segment do get a digital display in the instrument cluster, however, Nissan has raised the bar with the introduction of the fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster on the Magnite.

3. Rear Armrest with Mobile Holder

While a rear armrest is a pretty common sight in the sub-compact SUV segment, the Magnite’s rear armrest comes with two cup holders. If that is not enough, it also gets a dedicated mobile holder, which is a first of its kind in the segment.

4. Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become a standard connectivity feature that is offered with even entry-level cars today. However, in order to make it even more convenient, Nissan is offering the Magnite with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, which means that you can get rid of all the USB cables in your car.

5. Eco Function, Colour & Welcome Animation

The Driving Eco function rates your driving and assigns you a score, thereby suggesting you methods to improve efficient driving skills. Alos, when you turn the ignition of the Nissan Magnite on, the TFT digital instrument cluster welcomes you with a unique animation. This is something that is something that is usually seen on high-end cars.

The Flare Garnet Red paint scheme that the Nissan Magnite was actually showcased in, is actually a four-coat colour which depicts slightly different hues when viewed from different angles. This is certainly something no other manufacturer has ever tried.