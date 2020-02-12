Upcoming Nissan Compact SUV Teased Again, Launch In Mid 2020

Nissan B-SUV will likely sit on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renaut Kiger; could be powered by a 1.0-litre BSVI petrol engine

Towards the closure of last month, Nissan’s India division teased its upcoming compact SUV for the first time as the side profile of the five-seater was released giving a clear glimpse only above the wheel arches. The Japanese has unveiled another teaser indicating the tail lamps and it calls the SUV as “technology-rich”.

The B-segment SUV has been confirmed to go on sale in the opening half of FY 2020-21 (between April to September 2020 period). The sub-four-metre SUV has global prominence as well as it will be made in India for the world as well as pertaining to the needs of the domestic market. Nissan emphasises that the compact SUV is “designed for tomorrow’s journey as a feature-rich premium offering”.

It will boast latest technologies from Nissan such as the Intelligent Mobility features and connected car tech. Nissan says the SUV builds on the success of globally popular and iconic SUVs such as Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai. Nissan already sells the Kicks in India as the mid-size SUV was introduced in January 2019.



Despite enduring a decent start, the Kicks could not sustain high volume numbers. The compact B-SUV will be positioned below the Kicks and it will likely have plenty in common with the Renault Kiger, expected to launch by the later stages of this year. The compact SUV from Nissan could as a premium alternative to what has been codenamed HBC.

It will more likely sit on the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Triber and thus high local content will be fed into the vehicle. The new teaser image of the Nissan compact SUV shows tilted P-shaped design for the horizontal LED tail lamps as opposed to the typical C-shaped tail lamps seen in the globally sold SUVs.

The previous teaser image of the side profile pointed the finger at squared wheel arches, chromed window line, contrast dual-tone roof, blackened pillars, raked windshield, sleek swept-back headlamps, bold creases and so on. It is believed to be powered by the 1.0-litre BSVI compliant three-cylinder HR10 petrol engine that could develop around 95 horsepower.

It will be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Expect the equipment list to be more premium than that of the HBC with connected features, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sunroof, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, cruise control, etc.