Upcoming Ninja ZX-25R’s Power And Torque Figures Leaked

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will draw power from a 249 cc in-line four-cylinder engine, and will go on to become one of the most powerful 250 cc motorcycles in the world

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is one of the most anticipated bikes from the house of the Japanese automaker, and the company was going to launch the product in the Indonesian market in April this year. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the launch was pushed to a later date.

While Kawasaki did reveal the motorcycle will come equipped with a 249 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve engine, the company did not reveal the official power and torque figures. However, a dyno test performed by the Akrapovic, the exhaust system specialist, has revealed the numbers.

Akrapovic offers two aftermarket exhaust systems for the ZX-25R, and the company put out test results of a dyno test conducted to show the advantages of its exhausts, by mistake of course. While the figures have been taken down from the website since, but screenshots had already surfaced on the web before that.

In its stock state, the Ninja ZX-25R 249 cc engine will belt out 42 PS of maximum power at 15,350 rpm, along with 20.8 Nm of peak torque, which will be available at 12,700 rpm. While Kawasaki is yet to confirm the figures, the company did reveal that the 249 cc four-cylinder engine will rev all the way up to the 17,000 rpm mark.

On the design front, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes equipped with a pair of aggressive-looking twin-LED headlamps, unique side turn indicators placed on the front fairing, high-rise tail section and a sporty under-belly exhaust that literally screams. The equipment list includes front Showa SFF-BP forks, dual front disc brakes, a semi-digital instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, ABS, traction control and so on.

Kawasaki New Zealand has already started taking pre-orders for the motorcycle, and a sticker price of NZD 15,990 (excluding taxes) has been set, which converts to about Rs 7.85 lakh. Kawasaki will start delivering the ZX-25R in the said country in December 2020, while the motorcycle will also be launched in Indonesia and the company’s home country – Japan.