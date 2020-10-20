Upcoming Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rendered, Looks Stylish

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be based on the same Heartect-K lightweight platform that also underpins the S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in the Indian market back in 2014, and since then, the Japanese carmaker has only introduced one mid-life update for the hatch, launched in 2017. After more than six years of being on sale in the first-gen avatar, Maruti Suzuki has finally decided that the Celerio needs a major update.

While Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm the news about the introduction of a new-gen Celerio, the car has been spied on test a range of times. The next-gen Celerio has internally been codenamed ‘YNC’, and what we do know so far is that the car’s external as well as internal design is expected to be totally revamped.

Keeping in mind Maruti Suzuki’s latest design language, IAB’s in-house digital artist Shoeb R Kalania has created a rendering of the upcoming next-gen Celerio. The rendering has been created based on the most recent spy shots of the updated hatch.

The rendered car sports a more angular and a tallboy-ish design, which makes it look bigger than the current-gen Celerio. The car also sports new tail lamps that have been connected with the upper portion of the boot lid, unlike the ones seen on the current-gen model.

In addition, the rear bumper of the rendered hatch has been redesigned. The car also gets a higher beltline, along with squarish windows. However, the renderings of the front-end of the car are not available. It should be noted that the next-gen Celerio will likely be based on the same Heartect-K platform as the S-Presso.

Powering the new-gen Celerio will likely be the 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 67 bhp and 90 Nm torque, and the transmission options will include a five-speed manual as well as an optional five-speed AMT.

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio is expected to be launched early next year. Apart from the 1.0-litre petrol engine, the hatchback is also expected to be offered with a petrol-CNG powertrain as well. Upon launch, the new-gen Celerio will retain its rivalry with the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, and other similarly priced hatchbacks in the country.