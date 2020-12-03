Upcoming New Maruti Car Spied, Is It 2021 Alto 800/K10 Or Celerio?

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to launch in India in early 2021 with a number of cosmetic and interior changes

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has endured good success rate with its recent launches such as the S-Presso and third-gen Wagon R – both arriving last year – and is planning to expand its affordable range further with the inclusion of new launches. The largest carmaker in the country introduced the second generation Alto 800 in October 2012 while the K10 version entered dealerships in November 2014.

The former is priced between Rs. 2.94 lakh and Rs. 4.36 lakh while the latter costed between Rs. 3.40 lakh and Rs. 4.39 lakh before it was discontinued (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Alto has been the indomitable leader in the sales charts for Maruti Suzuki and it is getting a major upgrade in the form of a next-generation in 2021.

The Celerio is also due a big change and it will more likely happen next year as well. The spy shots of the test prototype we showed recently could either be of the Celerio or the next-gen Alto K10 as it has got us confused just like everybody else. Since the Alto K10 is not available on sale currently, it could make a comeback based on a new platform and evolutionary exterior changes.

Back in September 2020, We first reported about the new generation Alto showing its spy pictures with steels wheels and fender-mounted turn signals. The latest spy pictures are more in line with the Alto with some notable exterior changes. The black alloy wheels and turn indicators mounted on the ORVMs can be clearly seen and the styling revisions on the front fascia are obvious.

Firstly, the test mule appears to be in its final stages of development hinting at a possible launch in the early stages of next year. Up front, compared to the old K10, the chromed strip carrying the Suzuki badge has become larger in size while the bumper area, headlamps and fog lamps have also been updated.

We do expect the next generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to have grown in overall size to accommodate more space inside the cabin and also boot area. The interior could also have a redesigned dashboard and instrument cluster with the availability of more premium features to take on models such as Renault Kwid.

The rear end of the test mule indicates the presence of redesigned tailgate and bumper along with roof-mounted spoiler and rectangular-shaped tail lamps. As for the performance, the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine producing 67 bhp maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque could be made available, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.