Upcoming New Kia Carnival MPV – What We Know From Teasers So Far

Kia’s authorised dealerships across the country have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the new Carnival for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh

Kia’s first teaser for the new Carnival reveals key details such as a significantly larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display. It also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument console in a neatly integrated manner. The teaser highlights two sunroofs – one positioned for the front occupants and the other located above the second row seats.

The features list will also comprise a HUD, a digital IRVM, dash cams at the front and rear, ambient lighting, a multi-speaker audio system, wireless charger, premium surface finishes and trims, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, adjustable headrests, digital key with fingerprint recognition, powered, massage and ventilated seats, in-car connected tech, ADAS and a suite of electronic aids.

Kia’s authorised dealerships across the country have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the new Carnival for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh and the premium MPV will be offered in a single fully-loaded trim, at least at the time of the launch. Just as the EV9 seven-seater electric SUV, which is launching alongside the new Carnival on October 3, it will be brought in via CBU route.

Also Read: Kia Carens Facelift Rendered Based On Spy Shots – Big Changes?

The forthcoming Kia Carnival for India will likely continue to feature its well-known 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, producing 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission, familiar from the previous model, is expected to be carried forward as well.

While global markets have access to V6 petrol and hybrid versions of the new Carnival, it is unlikely that these powertrain options will be available in India but no official confirmation has been made yet. The Kia Carnival was available in its third-generation form in India until last year. The upcoming model will introduce the latest global version to the local market, marking a significant evolution from the older Carnival that Indian buyers are accustomed to.

Also Read: 2025 Kia EV9 Launched In Korea At Rs. 46 Lakh, India Launch On Oct 3

This new iteration has already been available in other regions for several years, and it brings substantial updates in terms of design, technology and features, positioning it as a more modern and upscale offering. We do expect the prices to be in the upwards of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom.)