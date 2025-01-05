Upcoming New Hyundai Cars In 2025 – Creta Electric To New Venue

Here we have explained about all the possible upcoming new cars from Hyundai in the 2025 CY as the brand looks to strengthen its portfolio in India

Hyundai plans to launch three SUVs in India next year. The company has already unveiled some of these upcoming models and will showcase them at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which will take place from 17 to 22 January.

1. Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta Electric is the South Korean automaker’s direct rival to the Mahindra BE 6. It features a modified exterior with a fully covered radiator grille area, active air flaps, special 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED reverse lights. Pixel graphic details at the front and rear also give the electric model a distinguishing look. Inside, Hyundai equips the Creta Electric with a cleaner-looking centre console, a new instrument cluster and infotainment system, and a column-type electric shift-by-wire gear selector.

Hyundai will offer the Creta Electric with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs that deliver a range of 390 km and 473 km, respectively. The company has not revealed the details of the powertrain, but it says that the long-range variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. Charging the Creta Electric from 10 to 80% through a DC charger takes 58 minutes. Through an 11 kW AC charger, the 42 kWh battery pack can go from 10 to 100% in four hours. The Creta Electric will compete with the Tata Sierra.ev and Maruti e Vitara.

2. Next-gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai’s hot-selling small SUV Venue turns six years old this year, and the company will fully redesign it on time to ensure it remains fresh on the market. Codenamed ‘QU2i,’ the next-gen Venue will be based on the same platform and employ the same engines as the current model.

The next-gen Venue will feature a whole new design and come with many new features, possibly including Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems. Hyundai will likely try to improve the rear-seat space and fix other current downsides of the Venue with the next update. The company will start its production in October, with a plan to launch it around Diwali.

3. New Hyundai Ioniq 5

The facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 5 that went on sale internationally in 2024 will arrive in India this year. The new model has restyled bumpers, more aerodynamic wheels, more ergonomic HVAC controls, a new centre console, and a three-spoke steering wheel. Unlike the current model, the facelifted is equipped with a rear windshield wiper and washer.

Another significant upgrade is bigger battery packs for improved range. Hyundai uses bigger, 63 kWh and 84 kWh units in place of the previous 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh units in the new Ioniq 5. The former should be the one coming to India and may deliver a range of around 660 km.