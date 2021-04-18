2021 New-Gen Maruti Celerio To Be More Premium Than Outgoing Model

New-gen Maruti Celerio is expected to go on sale later this year and it will likely be based on the lightweight Heartect platform

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Celerio in the domestic market in 2014 and over the last seven years, it received a mid-life makeover only once. Currently, the largest carmaker in the country appears to be working on the second generation judging by the spy pictures we showed you a little while ago.

Towards the later stages of this year, the new-gen Celerio could be launched in India. Internally codenamed YNC, the hatchback is expected to sit on the lightweight Heartect platform that can also be found in a host of Maruti Suzuki models including Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ignis. It will have bigger proportions than the existing model.

It will feature an assortment of updates inside and out. On the outside, the front fascia of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio boasts of a redesigned grille, sharper headlamps, reworked bumper section, new fog lamps and wider air intake alongside a set of newly designed alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, restyled rear bumper and so on.

As for the performance, the same 1.0-litre three-pot K10B naturally-aspirated petrol engine could continue producing a maximum power output of 68 PS and 90 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT will likely be retailed as an option in the top-spec variants.

It will interesting to see whether the long-serving 1.2-litre petrol unit developing 83 PS and 113 Nm will continue or not as it was replaced by a more powerful 90 PS DualJet unit in the Swift hatchback recently. While the exterior is an evolutionary upgrade, the cabin is where a lot of changes can be expected with the inclusion of new features and tech.

The equipment list will more likely gain a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a revised instrument cluster, possible connective features, standard dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, powered wing mirrors and more creature comforts could be added.