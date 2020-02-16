Upcoming New-Gen Kia Sorento’s Plush Interior Teased; Debut On March 3

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento will make its global premiere on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show

Kia’s global division will be unveiling the new Sorento at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland in the early parts of next month. The new details of the hot-selling SUV have started emerging in the weeks leading up its world premiere. The fourth-generation model has had another teaser released and some of the interior changes can be clear seen.

Just as the thoroughly redesigned exterior inspired by the flagship eight-seater Telluride, the cabin gets its share of a long list of updates. The redesigned dashboard gets dual digital screens while the instrument console and the large infotainment system are adjacent to each other. The repositioned air conditioning vents are in the lower portion flanking the climate control system.

The new rotary mechanism do consume lesser space as one appears to be a drive mode selector and the other shifter is for the gear lever to be offered in the automatic variants. The interior teaser further shows the presence of buttons for heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), engine start/stop and so on.

Reports emerged on the internet suggest that the 2021 Kia Sorento will be introduced with a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. There will be a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine connected to a six-speed AT and it will send power to a 2WD or a 4WD syste unlike the former than supplies energy to only the rear wheels.

The 2.2-litre diesel will get an eight-speed dual-clutch auto with 4WD as an option. The new-gen Sorento is codenamed the MQ4 and it will have an electrified variant released as well known as MQB_HEV. The engine specifications are reportedly leaked for the South Korean market and thus changes can be expected internationally.

As for India, Kia introduced the Carnival premium MPV in three variants at the 2020 Auto Expo. At the same show, the Sonet compact SUV was displayed in its concept form and it will be launched in the second half of this year.