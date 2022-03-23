Upcoming New-Gen Hyundai Tucson – Top 5 Things We Expect

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson is slated to launch in India soon, and here, we list all the things that we expect from it

Hyundai Motor Company debuted the new-generation Tucson globally back in 2020. The new SUV is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, likely very soon. Test mules of the new-gen Tucson have been spotted on the roads of India a few times, further hinting at its imminent launch in our market.

Thanks to the spy pictures and speculations (based on the specs of the international version), we have a lot of expectations from the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, which we have detailed below.

1. Exterior design

The new-gen version will have a completely new design compared to the outgoing model. It will get an aggressive front fascia, featuring a large grille with integrated LED DRLs. The main headlamp unit will be placed low on the front bumper, similar to the split headlamp setup we see on Creta and Venue. The new Tucson will also get teeth-shaped taillights, with an LED strip running horizontally across the tailgate.

2. Interior styling

The interior, similar to the exterior, will have a completely new design. The SUV will feature a completely different dashboard, with AC vents neatly integrate into it. The steering wheel will be a flat-bottom, multi-functional unit with a four-spoke design, similar to the one on Creta and i20. Also, the cabin upholstery will be much more premium than before.

3. Features and equipment

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will have a lot more features on offer compared to the existing version. It will come with a new 10.25-inch all-digital instrument console, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front row seats, etc.

The international version comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which will likely be offered on the India-spec model as well. Also, the BlueLink connected car system will be updated with a few additional features on the new-gen model.

4. Powertrain options

The current-gen Tucson has two engine choices available – a 2.0L NA petrol unit and a 2.0L turbo-diesel unit – both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new-gen version could carry these powertrains forward. In the international markets, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options are available as well, which could make their way to the Indian market as well.

5. Expected launch date

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime during this year, likely around mid-2022. The new model will be significantly more expensive than the outgoing version, which is currently priced from Rs. 22.69 lakh to Rs. 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it will continue to rival the likes of Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.