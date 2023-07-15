Upcoming MPVs Within The Next 12 Months – Toyota To Kia

Here we have explained about the four upcoming MPVs that could launch in India within the next twelve months
The MPV category has undeniably experienced increased popularity in recent times, and within the next year, we anticipate the introduction of no less than three new models. In this article, we will provide detailed information about each of these upcoming MPVs.
1. Toyota Rumion:
There have been ongoing reports about Toyota’s development of a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and it could be dubbed the Rumion as in the international markets. While the exterior of the new model may receive some cosmetic updates, the interior is expected to largely remain identical – as does the mild-hybrid powertrain. It will be launched this festive season.
2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:
The international market already witnessed the launch of the fourth-gen Kia Carnival a few years back, and it is expected to receive a facelift soon. This updated model may also make its way to India as early as 2024. In comparison to the recently discontinued third-generation Carnival in India, the upcoming premium MPV will undergo several revisions. The exterior design will continue to embrace the Opposites United design philosophy while the interior will boast a more luxurious and contemporary feel.
Notable features will include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, individual entertainment systems, layered dashboard and a digital instrumentation. In terms of performance, it is likely that the 2.2L turbo diesel engine, capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque, will continue.
3. Updated Kia Carens:
The updated Kia Carens will more likely be introduced in India in the coming months with minor changes and addition of new features such as Level 2 ADAS as in the recently unveiled Seltos facelift.
4. All-New Toyota Vellfire:
Recently, Toyota introduced the new generation Vellfire abroad and select dealerships in India are reportedly accepting bookings for it already. Customers who have already made their bookings look to be informed that they will need to wait until the arrival of the all-new Vellfire, as its market launch is expected to take place later this year.
It will feature a range of cosmetic enhancements and updates to the interior. In terms of powertrain, India is likely to continue with the hybrid option. The luxury MPV has also seen increase in size.