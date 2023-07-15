Upcoming MPVs Within The Next 12 Months – Toyota To Kia

There have been ongoing reports about Toyota’s development of a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and it could be dubbed the Rumion as in the international markets. While the exterior of the new model may receive some cosmetic updates, the interior is expected to largely remain identical – as does the mild-hybrid powertrain. It will be launched this festive season.

2. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The international market already witnessed the launch of the fourth-gen Kia Carnival a few years back, and it is expected to receive a facelift soon. This updated model may also make its way to India as early as 2024. In comparison to the recently discontinued third-generation Carnival in India, the upcoming premium MPV will undergo several revisions. The exterior design will continue to embrace the Opposites United design philosophy while the interior will boast a more luxurious and contemporary feel.

Notable features will include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, individual entertainment systems, layered dashboard and a digital instrumentation. In terms of performance, it is likely that the 2.2L turbo diesel engine, capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque, will continue.