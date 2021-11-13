Upcoming MPVs In India – Kia Carens, Maruti-Toyota MPV, Hyundai MPV

Kia Carens is expected to go on sale in the early parts of next year and it could be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

The Indian auto market currently has the compact and midsize SUV segments that draw plenty of attention as customers look for more practical SUVs with good ground clearance, interior space and bootspace alongside a long features list. While a host of new models are lined up to launch in both segments, a number of carmakers will further explore deep into the MPV space.

It must be noted that the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta are the most popular people movers in the country right now and the seven-seater midsize SUVs are also getting noticed by customers. They could get a slew of new challengers in the near future. Here we take a look at all the upcoming MPVs that will vie for the spotlight in the highly lucrative space:

1. Kia Carens

Kia India’s next big launch will undoubtedly be a premium MPV and it could be dubbed the Carens. It has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads and it will likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the top-selling Seltos midsize SUV. It could have plenty of features sharing with the Seltos as well upon arrival early next year.

2. Hyundai MPV

Along the same lines, Kia’s parent brand Hyundai could fancy chances with an MPV of its own. It must be taken into account that Hyundai already sells the three-row version of the Creta known as the Alcazar in India and it will be interesting to see how the upcoming MPV will be positioned, as it could arrive only in 2023.

3. Toyota MPV

Toyota sells the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga called the Rumion in the African market and it could be introduced in India as well with minor exterior updates as early as next year. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT.

4. Maruti-Toyota MPV

The partnership between Suzuki and Toyota holds plenty of significance for India as a midsize SUV is reportedly being developed by both brands. In the same context, we do expect a three-row MPV from them without going down the rebadged route the Glanza and Urban Cruiser got into. Each brand could have a new MPV based on the same platform but developed according to their individual preferences and they could be slotted above the existing Ertiga.

5. Updated Maruti Ertiga and XL6

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been on sale since late 2018 while the more premium XL6 sold via Nexa dealerships with a middle row captain seating arrangement is available since 2019. Both are expected to get minor cosmetic updates and interior changes to stretch the lifespan of their existing generations without any revisions to the powertrain.