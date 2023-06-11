Upcoming MPV To Be The First Cross Badged Toyota Supplied To Maruti Suzuki

Toyota Innova Hycross-based Maruti Suzuki MPV will debut on July 5 in India and it will be sold through the brand’s NEXA dealership chain

Putting an end to speculation, the final launch date of the Maruti Suzuki upcoming premium MPV is finally out and the event is scheduled for 5th July. The car will be based on the Innova Hycross, making it the first cross-badged vehicle supplied to Maruti Suzuki by Toyota.

Despite being a re-badged product, there will be enough styling differentiation to set apart both products and the new MPV will be sold through Maruti’s premium Nexa dealership chain. Furthermore, the deliveries and price announcement will be followed by the end of July, as per some media reports.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV: The Differentiating Elements

The design of Maruti Suzuki’s Innova Hycross-based MPV will be quite different, much like other models under the Maruti-Toyota partnership. On the outside, the styling of the new MPV will be in-line with Nexa’s latest models, including the Grand Vitara, Fronx and Baleno.

Taking a close look at the leaked design patents, it is quite clear that the vehicle will get a new front grille with two chrome lines running across, neatly merging into the headlamps. To accommodate this grille, the front bumper is bound to get a few changes, like a revised lower grille and a prominent skid plate.

In addition to this, minor changes to the interior theme will likely be a part of the package, however, the layout will be identical to that of Innova Hycross. The powertrain as well as the TNGA-C platform will be a straight lift-off and we also expect strong hybrid options to debut with the upcoming premium MPV.

Some rumours in the market suggest that the cross-badged vehicle could be named Engage, however, nothing can be ascertained as of now. The car will be manufactured at the Toyota’s Bidadi-based facility and supplied to Maruti Suzuki. For the record, the Innova Hycross itself is commanding a very high waiting period, how well the company can supply vehicles to Maruti is still an answered question.