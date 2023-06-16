Upcoming MPV To Be Maruti’s First Model To Sit On TNGA-C Platform

The upcoming premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki will sit on the TNGA-C platform and it will be a front-wheel drive model

By the end of last calendar year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the new generation Innova dubbed the Innova Hycross. Amidst a plethora of updates, a radical change in undoubtedly the switch to TNGA-C platform from iMV making it a traditional front-wheel driven MPV for the first time, unlike its previous two generations that are RWD.

Fast forward to half a year, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross bringing a lot of firsts to the brand. It will become the most expensive offering from the largest car producer in India making it costlier than the Grand Vitara and will be positioned above the XL6 in the brand’s MPV lineup.

In addition, it will be the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki and the first to be underpinned by the TNGA-C architecture as it only gets minor exterior changes to differentiate itself compared to its donor. The front fascia takes inspiration from the Grand Vitara while the headlamps and tail lamps will get a triple-tier arrangement that is signature to the Nexa models.

The Maruti Suzuki MPV could be christened the Engage and it will also be the first model from the Indo-Japanese company to feature ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies. As for the performance, the 2.0L NA petrol and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines will be utilised. It will be the first strong hybrid MPV from Maruti Suzuki too.

The equipment list will comprise 18-inch alloy wheels in the top-end variant, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered ottoman support for rear seats, quilted leather seats, nine-speaker JBL audio system, side and curtain airbags, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, etc.

The strong hybrid variant will boast a dedicated EV mode and it will be capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl. It will be available only with an e-CVT transmission.