Here is the list of five upcoming motorcycles that will be launched soon in India in the sub-400cc segment

There is no denying the fact that we have seen plenty of new bike launches in 2019 already including Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF 250, Duke 125, RC125, MT15 and much more. However, the good news does not end there though.

Besides some premium offering, two-wheeler brands like Bajaj, KTM, Suzuki, and TVS have also stored some new surprises for us. There will be at least 5 new motorcycles which will be launched in India within the next couple of months and we are here to provide you with all the details about these upcoming motorcycles.

1. Bajaj Pulsar Adv 250

Expected Price: 1.50-1.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

As per the sources Bajaj is working on a new adventure motorcycle that will rival directly against the likes of the recently launched Hero Xpulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. It will most probably be powered by the KTM Duke 250 engine.

Although not many details about the motorcycle are available at this moment but it will feature a tall windshield at the front, long suspension travel, bigger 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and smaller 18-inch wheels at the rear wrapped with dual-purpose tyres.

2. KTM 390 Adv

Expected price: Rs. 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

The KTM 390 Adventure has to be the most awaited motorcycle of 2019. It was confirmed to arrive at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show but things did not go as expected. However, according to the current reports you can expect this motorcycle to launch in India towards the end of this year. The KTM 390 Adventure will be based on the KTM 390 Duke and thus it will also be powered by the same 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that generates about 43 bhp of peak power at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. As far as the features are concerned the 390 Duke will sport an engine guard, slightly forward set footpeg, a pillion seat similar to the 390 Duke, dual-purpose tyres wrapped around spoke wheels (there will be an alloy wheel option as well), longer grab rails with top box mount, etc.

3. 2020 Royal Enfield BS-VI Classic Series

Expected Price: 1.45-1.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

We have already reported that Royal Enfield is testing the 2020 RE Classic on the Indian roads. The biggest change that will be made to the motorcycle will come in the form of an updated engine that will meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. The engine get the new fuel-injection technology that will replace the carburettor from the Classic 350.

The Classic 350 currently uses a 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit. This unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 19.8 bhp of peak power and 28 Nm of torque. Hopefully, the upcoming engines will be slightly more refined and generate a little more power than the current engine unit.

The Classic 500, on the other hand, will also receive a similar kind of changes as well. The present-gen engine already features a fuel-injected 499cc mill that produces about 27.2 BHP of peak power and 41.3 Nm of maximum torque. RE will have to rework to make this present mill comply with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

4. 2020 BS-VI Royal Enfield Thunderbird

Expected Price: 1.7-1.90 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

RE introduced the Thunderbird X in February 2018 in India. This motorcycle was a more city-friendly variant of the Thunderbird cruiser. Besides the new 2020 Classic series motorcycle, the 2020 RE Thunderbird model was also spotted recently while testing.

Just like the Classic 350 and 500 models, the Thunderbird too will get the new BS-VI compliant engine.

As far as some other mechanical changes are concerned, the upcoming Thunderbird will also feature a new lowered swingarm as well alongside few other cosmetic updates as well. The Thunderbird X will be offered in both 350 and 500cc variants as usual.

5. TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price: Rs 1.20 lakhs (ex-showroom)

We are hopeful that TVS will launch the much anticipated Zeppelin cruiser in India soon. The cruiser concept was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and it will help TVS to enter the competitive cruiser segment of India. That said, expect the Zeppelin to be powered by a newly developed 220cc, single-cylinder engine that is expected to produce around 20 Bhp and 18.5 Nm of peak torque.

Besides the new engine expect the Zeppelin cruiser to also feature an all LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster and a dual-channel ABS for the safety of the rider.