Upcoming Micro SUVs From India’s Top 3 Brands – Maruti, Hyundai & Tata

Here, we delve into the three upcoming micro SUVs from India’s top three brands: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata

The micro SUV segment has garnered significant popularity among customers. To ramp up the competition, Maruti Suzuki, the nation’s leading car manufacturer, is set to unveil an all-new IC-engined micro SUV in the coming years while the Hyundai Inster EV has also been earmarked for India. Before them, the ICE Punch will get a mid-life update and here we have explained about all of them:

1. Hyundai Inster:

Hyundai revealed the all-electric Inster at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show a few weeks ago. The Inster offers a targeted driving range of up to 355 km according to WLTP standards and includes fast charging capabilities. Its design is heavily influenced by the Casper and is codenamed HE1i. The micro e-SUV is expected to launch in India in 2026 to take on the Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.

2. Maruti Suzuki Y43 Micro SUV:

By 2026-27, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a micro SUV, codenamed Y43, to compete with the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. This five-seater will likely be powered by the 1.2L Z series three-cylinder petrol engine, which debuted in the new-gen Swift. However, it is yet unknown if it will receive hybrid treatment as the model is still a few years away.

As has been the case in the micro SUV segment, we can expect both manual and automatic transmissions to be offered. To compete with the Punch and Exter, the Maruti Suzuki Y43 is expected to be loaded with features and technologies. The equipment list will comprise six airbags as standard, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, adjustable headrests and much more.

3. Tata Punch ICE Facelift:

Since its market launch in October 2021, Tata Punch has been well-received by customers. Earlier this year, the electric version of the Punch was introduced and it quickly rose to the top of the EV sales charts. Following its success, Tata is currently developing the facelifted version of the ICE Punch. The mid-cycle update will launch in the coming months and it will get exterior and interior revisions while new features could be added as well.