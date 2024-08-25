Upcoming MG Windsor EV – Top 5 Things You Should Know

MG Motor India will launch the Windsor EV on September 11, 2024. It features a 50.6 kWh battery, advanced tech, and competitive performance

MG Motor India recently announced that it will launch its new electric vehicle, the Windsor on September 11, 2024. The name ‘Windsor’ reflects the brand’s British heritage, despite being owned by a Chinese company. The Windsor EV is built on the Wuling Cloud EV. Ahead of its launch, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming MG Windsor EV.

1. MG Windsor EV: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,652 mm in height. To give you an idea of its size, it matches the length of the Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv but is slightly shorter than the ZS EV.

2. MG Windsor EV: Exterior

Combining the comfort of a sedan and the practicality of an SUV, the MG Windsor EV gets an upright front design and a high-mounted bonnet. Additionally, it gets a vertically-split headlamp and circular tail-lamps, connected by a light bar.

3. MG Windsor EV: Interior

Inside the MG Windsor EV, there are an array of advanced features, such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster. Additional features will include a wireless phone charger, a powered boot lid, a six-speaker sound system, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS. Moreover, the front seats will be power-adjustable, while all the seats will get Italian bubble-style leatherette upholstery.

4&5. MG Windsor EV: Battery and Performance

Talking about the powertrain, the MG Windsor EV will be powered by a 50.6 kWh battery, which will offer a claimed range of 460 km on a single charge. The battery pack can be fully charged to 100% State of Charge (SOC) in 7 hours using an AC charger. With a DC fast charger, the battery can be juiced up to 80% SOC in just 30 minutes.

In terms of performance, the electric motor will deliver peak power of 136 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque, positioning it as a strong competitor to the recently introduced Tata Curvv EV.