Upcoming MG Windsor EV To Be Gifted To Every Indian Olympic Medalist

MG Windsor EV will be launched soon in India and every Indian Olympic medalist will be awarded with the electric CUV as a token of appreciation

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of the JSW Group, has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that all the Indian medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be awarded the forthcoming MG Windsor EV. Only a few months ago, JSW Group picked up a substantial 35 per cent stake in MG Motor’s India operations and the JV is already planning to launch a host of new models in the near future.

JSW MG Motor will launch a brand new midsize electric CUV dubbed the Windsor EV soon and it has been teased multiple times. It is said to be a perfect blend of a sedan and an SUV, leveraging the advantages of both body styles. It will have a spacious interior and will be high on comfort and practicality according to the company.

MG has been extensively testing the Windsor EV for several months. Positioned between the Comet and ZS EV in the domestic lineup, the zero-emission CUV will have plenty in common with the Wuling Cloud EV. The teaser reveals nearly identical design elements, with only the badge being different and the model will be localised as well.

The front fascia features a bulbous LED headlamp cluster with an illuminated logo and a horizontal light bar that connects the sharp LED DRLs. Key design elements include a large greenhouse when viewed from the sides, a prominent quarter glass area, raked front and rear windscreens, a large integrated spoiler and sunroof, LED tail lamps connected by a light bar and so on.

The cabin of the MG Windsor electric CUV will be spacious, thanks to its overall length of 4.3 meters and long wheelbase. Its features include a large touchscreen infotainment display, a fully digital instrument console, in-car connected tech, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, sporty aero-styled alloy wheels, Level 2 ADAS and reclinable front seats.

The Windsor, named after a famous castle, will be underpinned by the E260 EV platform. Globally, the Cloud EV is retailed with two battery packs: a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh and a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor is utilised. The Cloud EV is claimed to deliver a range of up to 460 km abroad.