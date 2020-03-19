MG Gloster will go on sale likely this Diwali and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India Limited has lined up a slew of new vehicles for the domestic market and it includes the Gloster SUV. It has been spied testing almost undisguised revealing the exterior details we already saw at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida last month. On the outside, the seven-seater comes with stretched back large LED headlamps and wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps.

They are accompanied by a set of multi-spoke alloy wheels, black wheel arch surrounds, tall pillars, chromed window line, integrated roof spoiler with stop lamp, glossy black finished rear diffuser and chrome tipped and round-shaped quad exhaust pipes – a pair on each side of the diffuser. The MG RC6 sedan made its global debut at the biennial Auto Expo and its launch can be only expected sometime next year.

As for the full-sized Gloster, it will be entering showrooms during this year’s Diwali or sometime during the festive season period. It will help in strengthening the British manufacturer’s SUV portfolio as the Hector and ZS EV are garnering good sales volumes so far. The Gloster is based on Maxus D90 and it will sit at the top-of-the-range in the price bracket of supposedly around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG targets selling only around 5,000 to 6,000 units of the Gloster every year due to its premium nature. It will create a niche of its own as it is bigger and more sophisticated than the full-sized SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Alturas G4 among others. It measures 5,005 mm long, 1,932 mm wide and stands 1,875 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

The 210 mm ground clearance and off-road dedicated settings will immensely help in tackling the beaten path. It sits on a ladder frame construction similar to the Maxus T60 pickup truck and in the international markets, the Gloster uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 224 PS and 360 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Otherwise, a 2.0-litre bi-turbo FCA-sourced diesel engine making 217 PS and 480 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a standard 4WD four-wheel-drive system. Some of the key features in the MG Gloster are a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-inch multi-info display, triple-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, etc.