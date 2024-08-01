Upcoming MG Electric CUV Named ‘Windsor’ – Teased Again

The upcoming Windsor electric CUV will merge the best of sedan and SUV body styles according to MG; set to launch soon in India

A few days ago, MG released the first teaser video of its new CUV followed by the teasers hinting at its name. This upcoming model combines the elements of a sedan and an SUV, offering a blend of comfort, space and practicality according to the brand.

The British brand gave away the letters and we put them together to form the ‘Windsor’ name and now it has confirmed the same. MG has been rigorously testing the Windsor EV for several months and it will be slotted between the Comet and ZS EV in the domestic lineup.

The MG Windsor electric CUV draws significant inspiration from the Wuling Cloud EV available globally, as suggested by the teaser, which showcases nearly identical design elements except for the badge swap. The front fascia is highlighted by a bulbous LED headlamp unit, an illuminated logo accompanied by a horizontal light bar connecting the sleek LED Daytime Running Lights.

The overall styling will embrace minimalism with clean surfaces for a futuristic look. It will feature a large greenhouse, a prominent quarter glass area, raked front and rear windshields, a large spoiler, a panoramic sunroof, blackened pillars and LED tail lamps connected by a light bar.

The interior of the MG Windsor electric CUV will be roomy with the vehicle measuring 4.3 meters in overall length while having a long wheelbase. The equipment list includes a large touchscreen infotainment display, an all-digital instrument cluster, connected technology, a flat-bottom steering wheel, alloy wheel design identical to the Cloud, Level 2 ADAS, automatic AC, a 360-degree camera and reclinable front seats for added convenience and practicality.

Built on the E260 EV platform, the Cloud EV provides a boot space of 606 litres, expandable with the rear seats folded. Similar specifications are anticipated for the MG Windsor EV. It is available with 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh battery packs, offering driving ranges of 360 km and 460 km respectively. It could feature the larger 50.6 kWh battery pack for the domestic market. The front axle mounted 134 hp permanent magnet synchronous electric motor will be employed.