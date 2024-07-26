Upcoming MG CUV Teased For The First Time, Launch Soon

The upcoming MG CUV will be a blend of a sedan and a SUV taking advantage of both body styles and it will likely boast a range of 460 km

JSW MG India has released the first teaser video of a brand new CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) which is nothing but a blend of a sedan and a SUV taking advantage of both body styles as comfort, space and practicality will be emphasised. The British manufacturer has noted, “No more choosing between the two when you can get both in one go. An Intelligent CUV coming soon.”

The brand has been testing the CUV for several months now and it will be positioned above the Comet and below the ZS EV within the EV lineup. It will be heavily influenced by the Wuling Cloud EV sold abroad and the teaser suggests the same. The illuminated logo on the front fascia is accompanied by a horizontal light bar connecting the sharp LED Daytime Running Lights.

Below which bulbous LED headlamp cluster will also be available. The overall styling will adopt minimalism as clean surfaces will evoke a futuristic appeal. It will boast a large greenhouse, prominent quarter glass area, raked front and rear windshields, LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, a large integrated spoiler and sunroof, and black finished pillars.

The interior will be spacious in nature and the CUV will measure 4.3 metres in overall length. The features list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an all-digital instrument console, in-car connected tech, Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, reclinable front seats which has also been teased, etc.

Underpinned by the E260 EV platform, the Cloud EV offers a bootspace of 606 litres which can be further expanded with the rear seats folded and we expect similar specifications on the MG CUV as well. The Cloud EV is powered by a 37.9kWh and a 50.6kWh battery pack enabling 360 km and 460 km driving range respectively and we expect the latter to be sold in India.

The 134 hp capable permanent magnet synchronous electric motor is mounted on the front axle. The MG CUV could compete with mid- and high-spec variants of the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 400, etc. The teaser also shows a flat-bottom steering wheel and alloy wheels that appear to be similar to the Cloud EV.