Upcoming MG Comet EV Interior Teased, Launch Soon In India

MG Comet EV interior looks similar to the one found in the Wuling Air EV and it will be packed with features and technologies

MG Motor India has released the official teaser image of the interior of the upcoming Comet EV today. The British manufacturer says the upcoming urban EV ‘makes a perfect car for the urban tribe’ and it will be packed with technologies and features on the inside. The teaser shows the steering wheel with mounted controls.

The pod controls are aimed to give a ‘more gadget feel’ and the Comet EV will come with in-car connected technologies. The round-shaped two-spoke steering wheel is accompanied by an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both are aligned in a horizontal fashion and integrated giving a seamless look.

The ‘pod controls’ remind us of the original iPod classic and the teaser image vaguely shows the rotary dials and horizontal HVAC vents on the centre console. The cabin will likely have premium metallic accents too. The steering wheel, touchscreen and console are similar to the ones seen in the Wuling Air EV that the Comet EV is based on.

Only the interior theme could differ with a slightly darker shade compared to the dual-tone black and silver theme found in the Air EV. The name Comet is derived from the iconic 1934 British aeroplane and the electric vehicle will measure an overall length of just 2.9 metres. The two-door model will become the smallest four-wheeler upon sale in India.

It will be introduced in the coming months and have a wheelbase length of 2,010 mm. The exterior boasts boxy proportions and a dual-tone finish along with LED lighting elements. Despite its small footprint, it won’t be priced cheap as it will likely carry a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) due to the upmarket features offered inside the cabin.

As for the performance, it will use a battery pack with a capacity in the range of 20-25 kWh. It will be sourced from Tata AutoComp and the electric motor mounted on the front axle will be capable of producing around 68 hp. The claimed driving range will hover around 300 km on a single charge. It will take on Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.