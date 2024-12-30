Upcoming MG Cars To Likely Debut At The 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo

MG will debut the Cyberster electric sportscar in India at the 2024 Auto Show alongside a luxury all-electric MPV

JSW MG Motor India is currently focusing on electric vehicles and a slew of new products are lined up for a launch in the domestic market. Some of the brand’s upcoming models will be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo including premium EVs, facelifted ICE SUVs and new-gen cars. In this article, we will run you through the upcoming MG cars likely debuting at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

1. MG Gloster Facelift

MG introduced the Snowstorm and Desertstorm Editions of the Gloster around mid-2024 and the facelift model is long due. Expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the mid-life update of the Toyota Fortuner rival will bring many changes to the package including new design, updated cabin layout and more features.

A revised front fascia, new alloy wheels, revised bumpers and updated headlamps will be a part of the package. Mechanically, the MG Gloster Facelift will continue with the familiar set of engine options i.e. 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit is good enough for 161 bhp and 375 Nm of peak torque while the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit pumps out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Specs Revealed For India

2. New-Gen MG ZS (Astor)

The new generation of the MG ZS debuted globally in August this year. Sold in India as Astor, the new-generation model of the mid-size SUV will be launched next year in the domestic market and could be showcased at the 2025 Auto Show. The new generation model gets an updated design with new headlamps, tweaked bumpers, redesigned tailgate and more.

Under the hood, the international spec model comes with multiple powertrain combinations including strong hybrid petrol, naturally aspirated petrol and turbo petrol engines. In India, we expect the new ZS (Astor) to come with the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated and turbo units, however, MG could also offer the strong hybrid option.

3. MG Cyberster Electric Sportscar

MG showcased the Cyberster EV earlier this year, and it will be the first model to be sold via the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealership chain. Scheduled for a launch at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the MG’s first sportscar will rival the likes of the BYD Seal EV, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Kia EV6 in the Indian market.

The Cyberster will get the top-of-the-line 77kWh battery pack option in the country, paired with two electric motors putting out 544 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque. The AWD variant has a claimed range of 580 kilometres on a single charge and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

Also Read: MG Hector & Astor Now Available With 0 Down Payment Scheme, Rs. 50K Accessory Funding

4. MG Mifa 9

The MG Mifa 9 will be launched in the Indian market in March 2025 and officially revealed at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The premium MPV will be the second model sold via the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealership chain. Internationally, the Mifa 9 is available as an EV and a conventionally powered ICE model.

In India, we expect MG to launch the all-electric version of the premium MPV with a 90kWh battery pack. The power output figures stand at 245 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque with a claimed WLTP of 430 kilometres on a single charge. The MG Mifa 9 will rival the likes of the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.