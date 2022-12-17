Upcoming Maruti YTB To Likely Be Packed With Premium Features

Maruti YTB will reportedly be launched in March or April 2023 following its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo next month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to make a strong impact at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The largest car producer in the country will more likely host the global debut of the five-door Jimny and the YTB crossover at Greater Noida. While the former will reportedly go on sale only in the second half of 2023, the latter will arrive in March or April 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB holds plenty of significance for the brand as it will be positioned in the volume-churning compact SUV segment. However, it will be different compared to the recently launched new generation Brezza and could compete against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, etc.

While the official name of the YTB is not known, we do know that the sub-four-metre model will have a coupe-like silhouette. The test mules of the five-door Jimny and the YTB crossover have been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads over the last months. Despite wearing black wrap, the YTB’s prototypes indicate that the front end will be heavily inspired by the Grand Vitara.

The upright front fascia will comprise a prominent grille section and a sleek headlamp unit. The YTB appears to sit on the same lightweight Heartect platform as the Baleno and it will have a wide stance when viewed from the front. The rear will boast wraparound LED tail lamps and a slightly sculpted bootlid.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB will more likely derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine previously used in the Baleno RS producing around 100 PS and 150 Nm. As for the transmission options, both manual and automatic units are expected to have an expansive range. In addition, the interior could have several commonalities with the Baleno.

Thus, the features list could pack premium equipment such as a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging facility, connectivity options, automatic climate control, cruise control, a large MID, a 360-degree camera system, heads-up display, multiple airbags and so on.