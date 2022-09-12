Upcoming Maruti YTB (Baleno Cross) To Be Sold Through Nexa Outlets

Maruti YTB will likely make its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has been caught testing an all-new coupe based on the Baleno many times in recent months. It will aid in strengthening the brand’s SUV portfolio and only recently the new generation Brezza was launched in India and in the last week of this month, the official prices of the Grand Vitara midsize hybrid SUV will be announced.

The Baleno-based SUV coupe has its design inspired by the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The production model is internally codenamed YTB and is expected to make its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale shortly afterwards in India. It will certainly be more premium than the Baleno hatchback.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB or Baleno Cross will be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships and some variants of it could overlap the prices of the latest Brezza but there will be clear differentiation in market positioning. It will reportedly derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine, which was used in the Baleno RS.

It produced a maximum power output of 100 PS and 150 Nm of peak torque in the Baleno RS and its performance numbers in the YTB are not known yet. The powertrain will more likely be connected to a five-speed manual transmission while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit should not be ruled out either. For improved efficiency, it could also feature a mild hybrid tech.

To have an expansive range, the largest car producer in the country may as well sell the 1.2-litre NA DualJet Dual VVT petrol or the 1.5-litre DualJet NA petrol with smart hybrid technology. One of them could be available in the lower- and mid-spec trims while the turbo version could be offered only in the middle and high-end variants but it’s too early to judge at the moment.

The Baleno Cross will sit on the Heartect platform and will have its design influenced by the latest Baleno and Grand Vitara. It will also have larger proportions compared to the Baleno and thus better interior room and boot space. The interior bits will be shared with the Baleno as features such as a nine-inch touchscreen, HUD, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, etc could be on offer.