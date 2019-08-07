Maruti Suzuki will launch the XL6 Sporty MPV in the Indian market on 21st August, will be more expensive than the Ertiga and to be sold via Nexa dealerships only

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new Ertiga in the Indian market in October last year. It has become best-selling MPV in India, thanks to good cabin space and the aggressive styling. Well, Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the more sporty version of Ertiga as XL6, and we got you the exclusive details of the vehicle right here. Coming to the Maruti XL6, how different would it be from the regular Ertiga MPV? Well, here are all the differences that you would want to know about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6.

1. Captains Seats In Middle Row

The Maruti XL6 will be targeted at the premium buyers and will be available in only the six-seat version. The seating layout of the XL6 will be 2+2+2 instead of 2+3+2 of the Ertiga. Our exclusive pictures of the XL6 also shows the captain seats installed in the middle row of the XL6 instead of a bench seat that can seat three occupants like Ertiga. This will attract a lot of customers, especially business customers, to the XL6. The business travellers prefer more comfort, and this is where the XL6 will come into play.

Along with this, XL6 will also offer all-black interior, leather seats, touchscreen infotainment with apple carplay and android auto in (AT variant) which are missing in Ertiga.

2. Will Be Sold From Nexa Dealerships

The XL6 is based on the Ertiga, but it will not be sold in the same showroom. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold through the premium network of the Maruti Suzuki – the Nexa. Our pictures already show the Nexa branding in the rear windshield of the XL6.

The Ertiga is sold through the Arena dealerships. The XL6 will be the fifth model that will be sold through the Nexa dealerships. Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers cars like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross through the premium Nexa dealerships.

3. Different Design

The Maruti Suzuki XL gets a different grille and headlamps, which gives it a unique identity. The XL6 does not look quite like the Ertiga from the front. The XL6 also gets plastic cladding on the wheel arches and running board that adds a macho look to the vehicle. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is designed as a sporty MPV based on the Ertiga, and it looks very different, which will ensure a different customer than the Ertiga.

4. Engine

Since Maruti Suzuki will not offer a diesel engine from next year in the Indian market, the XL6 will be launched exclusively with a petrol engine. The car will be powered by the 1.5-litre SHVS smart-hybrid petrol engine that is also available with the Ertiga and Ciaz as well. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is also available with a diesel engine. However, from next year only the petrol engine option will be available.

5. BS6 compliant

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available with BS6 compliant engine option from the beginning. The cleaner engine option will also be available with the Ertiga at a later date, but Maruti will offer it from the start in the Maruti Suzuki XL6 crossover