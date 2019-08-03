Upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 Teased Ahead of Launch, Captain Seats Layout Revealed

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been teased ahead of the launch later this month revealing the design elements and cabin layout

After the successful launch of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and going through some turbulent times facing a severe sales crunch, India’s largest car manufacturer is ready to restart their product launches with the XL6 premium MPV. Playing it safe, Maruti Suzuki will launch the XL6 which is essentially the Ertiga but with 6 seats, a premium cabin and redesigned exteriors.

To launch later this month, the XL6 has been teased officially revealing the design changes and the 6-seater cabin layout. The XL6 was earlier reported to be the more rugged version of the MPV – the Ertiga Cross. However, Maruti Suzuki will sell the MPV as XL6 through the Nexa range of dealerships.

As per the spy shots, the biggest difference between the Ertiga and the XL6 is the cabin of the latter, which will have a 6-seater layout with 2+2+2 captain seat layout. The all-black theme will give the XL6 a more premium touch, however, the equipment will remain the same, including a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control among others.

Outside the XL6 will be a completely new front design with bigger front grille and new headlight units with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new and gets a chrome treatment with lower grille and larger air intakes.

To give it a more rugged look there are skid plates at the front and back, body cladding, bigger wheel arches and roof rails. The XL6 will also get machine-finished alloy wheels and a new set of tail light cluster.

Talking about the mechanicals, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.6 PS and 138 Nm as in the Ertiga with BS6 complaints. The engine will get a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox.

The price is expected to go up by Rs 50,000 as compared to the Ertiga and there will only be two variants. The MPV will continue to compete against the Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova Crysta.