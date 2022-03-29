Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door – 5 Things We Expect

Maruti Suzuki is developing a 5-door version of Jimny for the Indian market, and here, we have listed all the major details and speculations about the upcoming SUV

Suzuki Jimny is a legendary off-roader, popular because of its affordable price and go-anywhere ability. Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki’s Indian wing, is currently developing a 5-door/long-wheelbase version of this SUV, and auto enthusiasts in India have been waiting with dreamy eyes for its launch!

Here, we have detailed all that we know about the forthcoming 5-door Maruti Jimny, along with all the speculation about it floating around.

Exterior design

The upcoming 5-door Jimny will have the same boxy, retro-inspired design as the existing 3-door Jimny, with a few changes. The dimensions would be larger – a 300mm increase in length and wheelbase length – and we expect the front grille and bumpers to be different as well, for visual differentiation.

Interior styling

The dashboard and steering wheel design of the 5-door Jimny will likely be identical to the 3-door version. Thanks to the increased dimensions, the cabin space will be a little better, especially in the rear row. The additional doors will make the SUV a lot more practical, perhaps even making it suitable as a family car!

Features and equipment

As per speculations, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to get features like LED headlights, LED taillights, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), automatic climate control, cruise control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, hill descent control, etc.

In international markets, the SUV gets plenty of safety features as well, like DSBS (Dual Sensor Brake Support), which includes front collision alert and automatic emergency braking. Other than that, high beam assist, lane departure alert, weaving alert, and traffic sign recognition are available as well. We’re not sure if these features would be available on the Indian version though.

Powertrain

In the Indian market, we expect the Jimny to be available with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, with 105 PS and 138 Nm (which is higher than the international version of Jimny) on tap. Transmission options are likely to consist of 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT, and a 4WD system (Suzuki AllGrip Pro) with a low-ratio transfer case will be offered as standard. As per speculations, a turbo-petrol engine could be offered as well, which would have more power than the 1.5L engine.

Expected launch

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming 5-door Jimny is expected to go on sale in India in 2023. As per speculations, it will be launched in our country first, and then later make its way to the European and perhaps even the Japanese markets. In the Indian market, it won’t have any direct rivals, but it would serve as an affordable alternative to Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

Images are for representation only