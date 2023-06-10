Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Flagship MPV Spied Revealing Design Details

Maruti Suzuki C-segment MPV will be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and it will get exterior changes to differentiate itself from its donor

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will introduce an all-new MPV on July 5, 2023 in the domestic market and it has been spotted testing revealing some of the exterior details. We already showed you the design patents of the upcoming MPV, which could be dubbed the Engage. It will be retailed exclusively through Nexa dealerships and will become the flagship offering.

The Maruti Suzuki C-segment MPV will have a redesigned front fascia with twin horizontal grille slats housing the Suzuki badge and of which, one extends to connect the LED headlamps. The lighting cluster retains the Nexa look with a triple-tier finish and it can also be seen in the spy image as the wraparound LED tail lamps get a similar treatment.

While the bonnet, side profile, bootlid, front and rear bumpers, roofline, integrated spoiler, etc will be similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross, we do expect it to come with newly designed alloy wheels. The dimensions will be identical though and the MPV will become the first Maruti Suzuki model to sit on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform.

It goes without saying that the MPV will be front-wheel driven just like its donor. The badge-engineered version of the Innova Hycross will be influenced by the Grand Vitara on the outside and the interior could get minor revisions. However, the features list and technologies will be carried over and it will be rolled out of TKM’s production lines in Bidadi, Karnataka.

As for the performance, a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine will be utilised. The latter will have a claimed fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl. The equipment list will comprise a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera system.

Other highlights are ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), powered seats, automatic climate control, a layered dashboard, plenty of storage options and premium surface finishes. It will sit above the XL6 in the brand’s MPV range.