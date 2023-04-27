Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Electric Cars – What We Know So Far

The first electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki will be based on the eVX concept and it will be launched late next year or in 2025 reportedly

In recent months, the passenger electric vehicle segment has seen the arrival of affordable models such as the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3 and the MG Comet. Talking about affordability, no other brand is as successful as Maruti Suzuki in the ICE mass market space. The largest car producer did give clear indications of an affordable EV based on the WagonR a few years ago.

However, the project did not come to fruition and instead, Maruti Suzuki is looking to bring in more premium zero-emission offerings. Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its future plans a while ago as it plans to launch as many as six EVs in India by FY 2030. The first electric vehicle will be the production version of the eVX concept displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo.

It will likely enter showrooms by the end of 2024 or in 2025 and it will be based on Toyota’s 27 PL architecture, a derivative of the global 40 PL. It will apparently spawn a Toyota derivative as the dedicated skateboard platform should give packaging advantages as the wheels could be pushed to the edges to liberate ample room for the occupants inside.

It could inherit the coupe-like roofline of the concept and could signal a new styling direction for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer. The electric SUV will be shipped to foreign markets as well and the claimed driving range could hover around 550 km. We can expect single and dual electric motor setups.

Suzuki is expected to bring in an entry-level electric CV in Japan soon while new hybrids and eight new electric two-wheelers are also in the pipeline. It appears that Suzuki has an EV based on the WagonR, an electric variant of the Fronx compact SUV coupe, an electrified version of the Swift and the Huster EV in the works.

An electric SUV based on the Grand Vitara cannot be ruled out of the equation either. Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Jimny next month and it could be followed by a C-segment MPV based on the Toyota Innova Hycross in the near future.