Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift 2020 – Top 10 Changes

The current-gen Dzire has been on sale for almost 3 years now, and Maruti Suzuki will soon be launching a mid-life update of the car in the Indian market

A prototype of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift was spotted recently, and now we have a list of the changes that the updated car is expected to feature. While it is only a mid-life refresh for the Dzire, it will be getting a new powertrain, along a host of new features which are worth mentioning. Here is a list of the 10 changes that we would get to see in the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift over the outgoing model –

1. BS6 Dual VVT Petrol Engine with idle start/stop

The Dzire will likely be offered with the Baleno’s BS6-compliant 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes with the idle start-stop function. The said engine makes 90 PS power and 113 Nm torque as against the 83 PS/113 Nm the Dzire’s current 1.2-litre petrol unit makes. The transmission duties will be handled by the same 5-Speed manual gearbox and 5-Speed AMT transmission as before.

2. Bold, yet Sophisticated Front Fascia

At the front, the Dzire will come equipped with a larger hexagonal grille, along with redesigned fog lamp housing, to make the car look fresher. The large grille makes a bold statement, yet is not too loud.

3. Olive Champagne Wood Finish

The wood finish on the current-gen Dzire’s dashboard will be retained, but will sport a new lighter Olive Champagne colour.

4. Seats With 3D Look

While the dual-tone beige and black theme of the interior will likely be carried over from the outgoing Dzire, the new car will get a new fabric pattern for the seats, which will feature a 3D design.

5. Flush-type Parking Sensors

The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with rear parking sensors as standard across the range, however, they do look like an aftermarket accessory since they are fitted on the bumper from the outside. The new Dzire will get flush-type parking sensors, which will make the rear bumper look cleaner than before.

6. SmartPlay Studio

Maruti Suzuki will equip the car with the latest iteration of its SmartPlay Studio, just like all its newer cars. The said touchscreen infotainment system will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well.

7. Auto-folding ORVMs

The upcoming Dzire facelift will come equipped with auto-folding ORVMs with welcome function, which will allow you to lock the car and leave without worrying about having to retract the mirrors yourself.

8. Cruise Control

Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer adaptive cruise control feature on the upcoming Dzire, which will make cruising on empty roads more peaceful. If so is the case, the controls for the adaptive cruise control will be placed on the steering wheel.

9. MID with Colour TFT

The updated sub-compact sedan will also be offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster with a coloured TFT display.

10. Electronic Stability Program with Hill-Hold Assist Feature

On the safety front, Maruti Suzuki will likely also be adding Electronic Stability Program (ESP) on the new Dzire, as well as Hill-Hold Assist for the automatic variants.