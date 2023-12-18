Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars Launching In 2024: Details

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car eVX will see the light of the day next year along with two more prominent launches

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer is ready for 2024 with a slew of new launches lined up throughout the year. The company’s first electric car eVX is set to debut next year along with the new generation model of Swift and Dzire. Let’s have a look at the upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars launching in 2024 in the Indian market.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

The 4th generation model of India’s best-selling hatchback is due for a launch early next year in 2024 and it will get an array of cosmetic updates besides the introduction of a new powertrain. The hatch was recently spied testing in India and it was also showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show in near-production form. In terms of design, a brand-new front fascia with aggressive styling accompanied by a new set of LED headlamps and L-shaped integrated LED DRLs will be a part of the package.

The interiors will get an updated dashboard layout coupled with a new 9-inch free-standing infotainment system, a new instrument console, automatic HVAC and more. The 2024 New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift could get the new Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with the option of hybrid, putting out 100 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. As per the company, the updated hatch will come with a claimed fuel mileage of up to 24.50 kmpl.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Following the launch of the new-gen Swift, Maruti Suzuki will debut its sedan counterpart Dzire in the Indian market. Expected to launch by mid-2024, the compact sedan will share its underpinnings, powertrain as well as features with the new Swift, coupled with the extra length and more boot capacity. The front profile will resemble its hatchback counterpart, however, the rear end design will be new. The new Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine putting out 100 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV

Foraying into the electric vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki will launch the eVX in the Indian market by the end of 2024. The electric SUV was showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo and it was also spied testing for the first time in India in November 2023. The eVX will sit on a brand new born-electric skateboard platform which will also be used for several upcoming Maruti-Toyota electric cars.

In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

The eVX will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV amongst others in the Indian market.