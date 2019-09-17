Upcoming Maruti S-presso To Be Positioned Between Alto K10 And Celerio

Maruti S-presso, the production version of the Future-S Concept, will be sold alongside the Alto K10 and will rival SUV-inspired models like Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO

The Maruti Alto twins have been the highest-selling entry-level models since a long time now. In fact, the duo, which comprises of the Alto 800 and the Alto K10, has been so popular that none of the rivals (read: Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO and now-defunct Hyundai Eon) have badly failed to steal the limelight away from the budget offerings from Maruti Suzuki.

However, the country’s largest-selling carmaker has felt the need of finally launching another new budget-class model to conserve its sales momentum in the ongoing period of sales slowdown. Moreover, the manufacturer has decided to nullify the Kwid’s biggest advantage, which is its SUV-like design, by offering a similar model in the same price bracket.

Here is where enters the new Maruti S-Presso, a crossover-like small hatchback that is based on the Future-S Concept that debuted at the Auto Expo 2018. The Maruti S-Presso will have rugged, SUV-inspired looks, a high ground clearance and a frugal engine to hurt whatever little popularity that the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO enjoy.

While it was until recently speculated that the new model would cost pretty much the same as the Alto K10, our sources inform us that the S-Presso will be instead positioned between the 1000cc Alto and the Celerio.

Currently, the Maruti Alto K10 is on sale in an ex-showroom price range of Rs 3.65-4.44 lakh in New Delhi. On the other hand, the Maruti Celerio retails in a price bracket of Rs 4.31-5.48 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). From this, it’s pretty clear that there exists a thin but a pretty clear gap between the positioning of the two models.

And this is exactly where the Maruti S-Presso will be positioned. Hence, you can expect the car to retail in a price range of Rs 3.90-4.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti S-Presso will be sold through the company Arena dealership and will be possibly available in LX, LXi and VXi variants.

Spy images have revealed that the lowest variant will come with black bumpers and door handles, steel wheels without wheel caps and basic ORVMs. On the other hand, the top-spec version will be kitted out with body-coloured bumpers and door handles, internally-adjustable ORVMs, a roof-mounted antenna, black-cladding for B-Pillar, stylish 5-spoke wheel caps and more.

On the inside, the cabin of the Maruti S-Presso will have a pretty modern design whose highlight will be a centre-positioned speedo cluster. The interior will have a grey colour theme and the bigger-than-Alto-K10 dimensions should result into more room for the occupants.

The top-spec trim of the new model is likely to be sold with features like a multi-function steering-wheel, SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support, Power Windows, Remote Locking, etc.

The Maruti S-Presso will be underpinned by the company’s lightweight HEARTECT platform, which is pretty much the same architecture that forms the base of a host of Maruti models, including Baleno, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6, Ignis and Wagon R. The new model will be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-pot petrol motor that propels the Alto K10.

For the 1000cc Alto, this K-series engine outputs a maximum power of 68 hp and a peak torque of 90 Nm. While the specs of the S-Presso are yet to be unveiled, it’s believed that the power and torque figures will remain unchanged. Like the K10, even the S-Presso will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT.