Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will go on sale on September 30 and it will most likely be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B BSVI petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up for its biggest launch of the year on September 30 as the S-Presso will arrive with plenty of anticipation bundled on its back. Ahead of its arrival, the micro SUV has already been spied without any disguise revealing the front and side design. In an exclusive report, we can show you the styling direction followed at the rear as well.

Sticking by the compact front fascia having an upright stance and squared headlamps, the S-Presso’s rear portion also boasts C-shaped tail lamps surrounding the side turn indicators. The high ground clearance adopted by the micro SUV can also be clearly seen from the rear and the steel wheels spied yesterday were not there to be witnessed.

The S-Presso does have a peculiar character of its own. The high ride height and tall pillars indicate its SUV-ish attire that is much-needed for the segment it competes in. The black side cladding, black window line, a rather prominent black rear bumper and a pair of reflectors are accompanied by slightly rakish rear windshield area.

The five-seater does not have a sporty rear end as the Concept Future S it is loosely based on but it’s slightly more conventional and pleasing than the horizontal tail lamps found in the Alto and Celerio. The S-Presso could remind you of the XBee in its stance as the squared panels and tall stature are reminiscent of the Japanese kei cars.

The upright facade in the S-Presso bears chrome U-shaped elements flanking the Suzuki badge and they lead on to the square-ish headlamps. The horizontal LED Daytime Running Lights are placed just below the headlamps while the turn signals are positioned above the front fenders.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will more likely be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine producing 68 horsepower and 90 Nm. The BSVI motor is mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. It will compete against Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV100.

