Upcoming Maruti Hybrid 7-Seater SUV To Rival Alcazar & XUV 700

Maruti Suzuki has started the development of a new three-row SUV catering to customers with bigger families, with a plan to launch it in 2025

Maruti Suzuki’s fast-growing SUV range will induct two new models next year. The first will be the e Vitara, its first EV, and the second a seven-seat model codenamed ‘Y17’. The Maruti Y17 will be a premium SUV pitted against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari.

Instead of designing and engineering a new three-row SUV from the ground up, Maruti Suzuki plans to heavily modify the Grand Vitara. This would help it save substantially on development and production costs and bring the vehicle to the market much faster and at a lower price.

Spy shots indicate that the Maruti Y17 will have a longer body, courtesy of a stretched rear overhang and maybe even an elongated wheelbase. Maruti Suzuki will likely market the seven-seater as a separate model and give it a distinctive exterior. Test prototypes have been seen featuring headlights and a functional grille reminiscent of the Maruti e Vitara, pointing at a more mature styling.

While rivals are available with 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, Maruti Suzuki is likely to equip the Y17 with 17-inch alloy wheels for better ride quality and fuel efficiency. The company should give it a unique design to distinguish the model from the Grand Vitara further. Another side difference could be wider rear doors to make ingress and egress for third-row passengers easier. As for the rear end, Maruti Suzuki appears to have designed slim tail lamps that, like on the Grand Vitara, cover most of the body’s width.

The interior of the Maruti Y17 is likely to be more upmarket than its donor model. Spy shots have already revealed a new dashboard, although the freestanding touchscreen infotainment system looks similar to the Grand Vitara’s 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ HD unit. Maruti Suzuki could equip the three-row SUV with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the e Vitara instead of the Grand Vitara’s 7-inch driver information display.

Maruti Suzuki should launch the Y17 with the same mild-hybrid and full-hybrid powertrains as the Grand Vitara. The mild-hybrid system should combine a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 75.8 kW (102 hp) and 136.8 Nm of torque with an integrated starter generator (ISG) that stores energy in a 12 V, 6Ah lithium-ion battery pack. It will likely send power to the wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki may offer an all-wheel drive system option in the manual configuration.

The full-hybrid system will likely club a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 68 kW (91 hp) and 122 Nm of torque with an AC synchronous motor that generates 59 kW (79 hp) and 141 Nm of torque. It should produce 85 kW (114 hp) of total power and transfer that exclusively to the front wheels via an e-CVT. The electric will likely store energy in a 177.6-volt lithium-ion battery pack.

Set to be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming Kharkhoda Plant No.1, the Y17 may go on sale in India in Q2 2025 (April-June 2025). The company could price it from around INR 14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).