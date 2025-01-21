Upcoming Maruti e Vitara Electric SUV – 5 Things To Know

Maruti Suzuki reveals its inaugural EV with a plan to kick off domestic sales in March, taking on the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra XUV400

The Maruti e Vitara that debuted at Auto Expo 2025 is the company’s first EV and is coming to showrooms soon. Here are five things you need to know about the new electric SUV, which will likely compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Mahindra XUV400:

1. Safest Maruti to date

The Maruti e Vitara is the company’s safest model to date. It is equipped with not six but seven airbags, including a driver’s knee airbag. Also part of the safety suite are Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Other highlights in this aspect include all wheel disc brakes, Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive High Beam, and a 360º camera system.

2. Two variants on offer

Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the e Vitara in FWD and AWD drivetrain layouts but offer only the former in the domestic market. The company will combine a 105.8 kW (142 hp) motor with a 49 kWh LFP battery pack in the base variant and a 128 kW (172 hp) motor with a 61 kWh LFP battery pack in the top-end variant. It expects the latter to deliver a range of more than 500 km.

3. Designed for maximum comfort

Maruti Suzuki lays a strong emphasis on comfort in the e Vitara, offering premium features like a 10-way power-adjustable and ventilated driver’s seat, a ventilated front passenger seat, and a sliding and reclining rear seat. There’s also a PM 2.5 air filter to ensure the occupants breathe clean air without harmful pollutants. Thanks to a fixed-glass sunroof, customers will also be able to enjoy a beautiful view of the sky on the go.

4. Largest cockpit displays

The e Vitara features a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster – a first for any Maruti Suzuki model. Moreover, it has the largest touchscreen infotainment system across the Maruti Suzuki line-up, measuring 10.1 inches diagonally.

5. Made-in-India for the world

Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the e Vitara at its Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant for both domestic and global markets. The company will export it to more than 100 countries, including Japan and European nations.