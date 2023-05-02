Upcoming Maruti Cars Over The Next 2 Years – Including 4 SUVs

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch a slew of new models in the Indian market including an all-electric SUV, a 7-seater SUV and a new premium MPV amongst others

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is ready with a variety of new vehicles which will be a part of the brand’s portfolio in the coming years. The list includes an all-electric SUV, a 7-seater SUV, a new premium MPV, New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire along with the much-awaited Jimny 5-Door.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

The most awaited vehicle of this year from the house of Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny 5-Door. Slated for a launch by mid-2023, the off-road-oriented vehicle has already started reaching dealerships for display. The production is already underway and we will soon have a definitive launch date. Available in two trims, Zeta and Alpha, the Jimny will be powered by the 1.5 K15B petrol engine putting out 105 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque.

2. Maruti Suzuki All-Electric SUV (Based on eVX Concept)

Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo. Codenamed YV8, the all-electric SUV sports a 60 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of around 550 kilometres. The homegrown automaker claims that the EV will be launched in 2025 and it will also spawn a Toyota counterpart. A lower 48 kWh battery version will also be on offer, which will come with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres.

3. Maruti Suzuki Innova Hycross Based Premium MPV

In the most recent development, the new premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki which will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross has been confirmed. The four-wheeler will be launched in July 2023 and will be the most expensive offering from the Indian brand to date. Much like other Maruti Toyota JV products, this too will have a slightly different design. Rest everything, right from the chassis and powertrain to the features on offer will remain exactly the same.

4. Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV

The 7-seater SUV from Maruti Suzuki will be based on the Grand Viatra and it will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700 amongst others in the Indian market. Codenamed Y17, the four-wheeler is expected to launch by the year 2025. The SUV will utilize the existing Global C platform, however, the wheelbase will be longer than the Grand Vitara.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

Last, but not least, the hot-selling hatch Swift and its sedan sibling Dzire will soon get a new generation model. Both the new models will go on sale by mid-2024 and will sport a host of changes to the exterior design, and interiors as well as a host of new feature additions.

The Dzire and Swift are expected to get a new 1.2 litre Strong Hybrid petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of above 35 kmpl. The current petrol and CNG options will be retained as it is. In terms of pricing, the cost of the new models will definitely go up, however, the cost will still be at par with the rivals.