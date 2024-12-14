Upcoming Maruti Cars In India In 2025 – 3 Big Launches Happening!

Maruti Suzuki will launch at least three new cars in 2025 in the Indian market which will include its first-ever EV in the form of the e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is ready with a host of new cars for the Indian market in 2025. The company will venture into the EV segment with the all-new e-Vitara SUV while a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara is also under development. Further, it will also launch the 2025 Fronx facelift in the coming months. We believe that most of these new models will make their first public appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Jan 2025. Let’s take a detailed look at the upcoming Maruti cars hitting the Indian roads next year.

1. Maruti e Vitara:

The brand’s maiden EV made its global debut in Italy last month. However, it has been spotted multiple times near Maruti Suzuki’s factory in Gurgaon during its test runs. Measuring over 4 metres in length, the India-bound Maruti e-Vitara will have a ground clearance of 180 mm while it rides on 18-inch wheels. Just so you know, the global-spec model unveiled in Milan had 19-inch wheels.

The latest word on the powertrain is that the e-Vitara will be offered with two battery packs: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Underpinning a born-electric architecture, the smaller 49 kWh battery will return a power output of 172 bhp and the highest torque of 189 Nm. On the other hand, the 61 kWh battery will be linked to two electric motors, one on each axle with a top power of 181 bhp and peak torque of 300 Nm alongside a 4WD system. The range is expected to be 500+ km on a single charge.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs In 2025-26 – 3 Hybrid & 1 Electric

2. Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater:

Maruti Suzuki is working on a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara, which has been internally codenamed as Y17. It is expected to come in petrol, CNG and hybrid versions. The Grand Vitara 7-seater will pose a threat to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7OO and MG Hector. It will also spawn a three-row Toyota counterpart which could be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Maruti Grand Vitara 7-seater price could start at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could become the most expensive product in the brand’s line-up in India. A few reports claim that the home-grown automaker could introduce a 6-seater variant as well alongside the standard 7-seater version. The 7-seater SUV could be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Jan 2025.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Hybrid Cars In India In The Next 2 Years

3. 2025 Maruti Fronx facelift:

The 2025 Fronx facelift is expected to feature the company’s self-developed strong hybrid system. Presently, Maruti Suzuki cars use Toyota’s strong-hybrid powertrain and hence, the 2025 Fronx could become the first Maruti to get this system but made locally with its own twist. It may boast the Swift’s 1.2L 3-cylinder Z12E petrol engine and the strong-hybrid tech.