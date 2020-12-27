Upcoming Maruti Cars In 2021 – New-Gen Alto to Ertiga Diesel

Here are the top five vehicles that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch next year, i.e. during 2021, in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has an extensive product portfolio. From entry-level hatchbacks to SUVs and MPVs, the manufacturer has a variety of vehicles on offer in our market. Apart from that, the company has a lot of vehicles lined up for launch for the future.

Although the list of upcoming Maruti vehicles is quite long and extends a few years into the future, there are a few vehicles, slated to arrive in 2021, for which the anticipation is more than others. Here, we have listed the top five vehicles that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch in India next year.

1. New-generation Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki has been road-testing the next-gen model of the Alto for a while now, and the prototype vehicles have been spotted multiple times on the streets of India. The new model is expected to be larger in size, thus offering more interior space than the current one, and will be underpinned by the Heartect K platform, which is also present on the S-Presso.

As for the powertrain, we expect the 1.0-litre ‘K10’ motor (67 PS and 90 Nm) to return. The 0.8-litre ‘F8D’ engine of the current Alto, with 48 PS and 69 Nm on tap, might continue to retail on the lower variants. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, and a 5-speed AMT will be available as an option. According to speculation, the new Alto will debut near the middle of 2021.

2. New-generation Maruti Celerio

Spy pictures of the upcoming next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio have also been floating around the internet. The new Celerio will be underpinned by the Heartect platform, and is expected to grow in dimensions compared to the current version. Thus, we expect an improvement in the interior space as well as boot space.

The next-gen Maruti Celerio will continue to be powered by the 1.0L K-series engine (67 PS and 90 Nm), and a 1.2-litre engine (83 PS and 113 Nm) may be available on the higher variants. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The new Celerio is expected to launch during the first quarter of 2021.

3. Maruti Swift facelift

The Suzuki Swift facelift was launched in Japan earlier this year, and its Indian counterpart will arrive in the Indian market next year. The vehicle was previously expected to launch during this year, but interestingly, only the Dzire managed to receive a facelift, not the Swift.

The changes to the vehicle will mostly be aesthetic in nature; the hatchback will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, with 83 PS and 113 Nm on tap. The manufacturer might also offer the 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol mill, like on the Dzire, which develops 90 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission choices will continue to be a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

4. Maruti Ertiga diesel

A few months ago, a test mule of the Maruti Suzuki Tour M (commercial variant of the Ertiga) was spied during testing. The vehicle wasn’t wearing any camouflage and didn’t have visual changes. The changes it sported were of a mechanical nature; the prototype was testing a new diesel engine and gearbox.

The Ertiga diesel is expected to be powered by either a 1.3-litre unit or a 1.5-litre unit, and will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Considering that the 1.5L unit offered a 6-speed MT in its BS4 avatar, this seems the more likely choice. The same diesel engine will also make its way into other Maruti vehicles later, like the Brezza and Ciaz.

5. Maruti Wagon-R EV

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to take its first step into the fast-growing electric car market, with the Wagon-R EV. The vehicle has been spied countless time in India, and speculations about its launch have been floating around the internet for more than a year. The manufacturer had previously stated that it isn’t sure about the viability of an EV as a personal mobility vehicle, which is why the launch has been delayed multiple times.

Maruti has, however, stated that it is planning to launch the Wagon-R EV as a commercial vehicle, targeting fleet operators. As for the specs, not much is known about it, but previous reports claim that the driving range will be around 130 km, which is a respectable driving range for a city commuter.