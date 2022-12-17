Upcoming Maruti C-MPV To Be The Brand’s First ADAS Equipped Car

Maruti Suzuki C-MPV is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2023 and it will have plenty in common with the Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Suzuki appears to be planning to host the global debut of a couple of models at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The YTB crossover and the five-door Jimny have already been caught testing multiple times on public roads and they are expected to be unveiled in Greater Noida in a few weeks’ time. They will help Maruti Suzuki to enter into new segments.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB will more likely be based on the same platform as the Baleno and is expected to be launched around April 2023. The compact five-seater crossover will derive design inspiration from the Grand Vitara and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine developing around 100 PS maximum power.

Following its global premiere at the Auto Expo, the five-door Jimny may only reach showrooms in August 2023 and it will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha. Besides these two models, the largest car producer in the country looks to be preparing to introduce an all-new flagship MPV in the second half of 2023.

It will be based on the recently unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross. It could be retailed only through the Nexa premium outlets and its design could be heavily influenced by the Grand Vitara. It will be underpinned by the same TNGA-C platform and will have several commonalities with the Innova Hycross on the inside as well as the features list could be shared.

The Maruti Suzuki C-MPV derived from Toyota Innova Hycross will follow the same route as the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will likely become the first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki and it will also be the first MPV from the Indo-Japanese manufacturer powered by a strong hybrid engine.

It will be equipped with the same 2.0-litre NA petrol and the 2.0-litre strong hybrid TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engines borrowed from the Innova Hycross. Moreover, it could boast ADAS features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, etc.